Unknown person fired at Almazbek Atambayev’s car on Ala-Too square in Bishkek. Kunduz Zholdubaeva provided details.

She noted that there was an assassination attempt on the former president of Kyrgyzstan. Several bullets hit his car.

«These were live bullets. This is what is left of the armored vehicle,» Almazbek Atambayev himself commented.