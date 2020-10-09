Canada allocates $ 500,000 to Central Asian countries for fight against COVID-19

Canada and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) have joined forces to fight COVID-19 in Central Asia. The Embassy of Canada in Kazakhstan reported.

According to it, Canada will provide a grant of 750,000 Canadian dollars (about $ 566,000) to support the most vulnerable groups of the population in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

«The coronavirus pandemic has had the most devastating impact on the most vulnerable groups globally, including women, people living below the poverty line, people with disabilities and migrants. With the support of Canada, the IFRC provides practical social and psychological assistance and training for volunteers working with people who have faced many difficulties. In addition, the Federation continues to conduct outreach programs to increase public awareness of the risks associated with COVID-19 and public health safety measures,» the statement says.

The project will be implemented in conjunction with the Global Program of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to combat COVID-19, in which the Canadian government has invested 3 million Canadian dollars.