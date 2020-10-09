16:07
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Canada allocates $ 500,000 to Central Asian countries for fight against COVID-19

Canada and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) have joined forces to fight COVID-19 in Central Asia. The Embassy of Canada in Kazakhstan reported.

According to it, Canada will provide a grant of 750,000 Canadian dollars (about $ 566,000) to support the most vulnerable groups of the population in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

«The coronavirus pandemic has had the most devastating impact on the most vulnerable groups globally, including women, people living below the poverty line, people with disabilities and migrants. With the support of Canada, the IFRC provides practical social and psychological assistance and training for volunteers working with people who have faced many difficulties. In addition, the Federation continues to conduct outreach programs to increase public awareness of the risks associated with COVID-19 and public health safety measures,» the statement says.

The project will be implemented in conjunction with the Global Program of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to combat COVID-19, in which the Canadian government has invested 3 million Canadian dollars.
link: https://24.kg/english/168502/
views: 86
Print
Related
COVID-19 death rate on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Additional observation and isolation units to open in Osh city
15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
275 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 48,617 in total
140 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Epidemiological situation worsens in Bishkek
10 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
159 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Four people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
9 October, Friday
16:01
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signs decree on resignation of Government President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signs decree on resignati...
15:40
Kursan Asanov leaves building of Internal Affairs Ministry
15:35
COVID-19 death rate on rise in Kyrgyzstan
15:29
Canada allocates $ 500,000 to Central Asian countries for fight against COVID-19
15:20
Babanov: I see no reason for impeachment, if President resigns