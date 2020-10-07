19:52
Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan works as usual

The territorial tax bodies of Kyrgyzstan continue working as usual. The State Tax Service reported.

The head of the State Tax Service Kabyl Abdaliev held a working meeting with the staff of the central office of the agency today. As the head of the service noted, round-the-clock shifts were organized in the central office and territorial tax bodies to protect property.

Tax services, including receipt of reports, are available and provided as usual.

«The necessary sanitary and hygienic measures have been strengthened and taken to prevent coronavirus. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the STS recommends that citizens, if possible, give priority to the electronic format of communication with the Tax Service through their personal account on the STS website or via e-mail. Consultations on all tax issues can be obtained at 116,» the statement says.
