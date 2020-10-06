00:02
Incumbent Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to work until new convocation is elected

The incumbent composition of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will work until a new convocation is elected. Ex-Prime Minister Temir Sariev told 24.kg news agency. He is a member of the Coordination Council, which is headed by Adakhan Madumarov.

According to Temir Sariev, the members of the Coordination Council do not divide power, but on the contrary, their task is to return the country to the legal field and restore peace and stability.

 «The personnel reshuffle is being carried out by a group coordinated by Mekenchil party led by Sadyr Japarov. Today, through the deputies, they replaced the speaker, Myktybek Abdyldaev took the post, and they plan to appoint Sadyr Japarov an acting Prime Minister. We are all unanimous that this convocation should work until a new composition of the Parliament is elected, otherwise we will slide into a legal vacuum. Nobody intends to dismiss the deputies,» Temir Sariev said.

The MPs who gathered in Dostuk hotel gave written approval to appoint Sadyr Japarov an acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan. The civic activist Amanbol Babakulov told the journalists about it.

Sadyr Japarov was convicted and served his sentence in a prison colony. He was released after yesterday’s riots in Bishkek.

As of today, the Parliament is the only legitimate body, and only its members can return Kyrgyzstan to the legal field.
