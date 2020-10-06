00:02
Sadyr Japarov becomes acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

Ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov became acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan. His candidacy was reportedly supported by the deputies gathered at Dostuk hotel.

They also gave their consent to the election of Myktybek Abdyldaev as Speaker of the Parliament. Earlier it was reported that Dastanbek Dzhumabekov and Kubatbek Boronov resigned.

The parliament members gave written approval to appoint Sadyr Japarov as acting Prime Minister. He was convicted and served his sentence in a prison colony. He was released after yesterday’s riots in Bishkek.

As of today, the Parliament is the only legitimate body, and only its members can return Kyrgyzstan to the legal field.
