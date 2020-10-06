CEC to consider demand of 12 parties to cancel results of elections

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) will hold a meeting today to consider the demand of 12 political parties to cancel the results of the parliamentary elections held in Kyrgyzstan on October 4. The head of the CEC Nurzhan Shaildabekova told journalists.

According to her, the demand was received yesterday evening, and the Central Election Commission did not have time to start discussing the issue.

The head of the CEC noted that the meeting will take place after all members of the CEC have gathered.

At yesterday’s rally the leaders of 12 political parties that participated in the elections to the Parliament signed a demand to the Central Election Commission to annul the voting results.