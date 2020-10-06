Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons

07:10, 06 October 2020, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
, by Aida DZHUMASHOVA, Ruslan KHARIZOV
Protesters seized building of the White House in Bishkek.
Several hundred people gathered near the Parliament, and the same number entered the building.
The protesters broke down the doors of the deputy’s offices, smashed office equipment, and also took out books, souvenirs, valuables.
Several activists were trying to prevent looting, but the protesters pushed them aside and went out with the loot.