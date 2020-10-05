17:19
CEC of Kyrgyzstan spends over 416 million soms on elections

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has spent over 416 million soms on the elections. The Chairwoman of the CEC, Nurzhan Shaildabekova, announced at a briefing.

She recalled that the last estimate was approved in the amount of 449 million soms, additional costs were included in it due to the opening of additional polling stations in Moscow and Osh cities.

Nurzhan Shaildabekova added that the Foreign Ministry covered part of the costs associated with foreign polling stations. «The cost savings have occurred, among other things, due to the support of international partners and optimization — holding of a number of events in online format,» she said.

The CEC Chairwoman stressed that the electoral deposit in the amount of 5 million soms would be returned to political organizations that have received at least 5 percent of the votes. The rest of the funds will be transferred to the republican budget.
