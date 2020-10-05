12:43
Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan hold rally in Bishkek

Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan political party is holding a rally in Bishkek near the building of the Parliament. There are currently about 20 participants on the square.

The protesters said they did not agree with the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections.

The son of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Kadyr Atambayev, said the protesters intend to protest the election results.

«You can see that Birimdik will get 46 seats, and 45 seats will be given to Mekenim Kyrgyzstan — its representatives control the customs bodies, in particular, Arstanbek Boronbaev controls the south-western customs. Another person works as the head of a department of the Prosecutor General’s Office, he is in charge of smuggling issues. The regime of a customs organized criminal group is being established in the country. The election results show that there will be no prospects for changes in the country,» Kadyr Atambayev said.

According to the latest data, only four political parties managed to overcome the 7 percent threshold for entry into Parliament.

According to preliminary information, the following parties won most of the votes:

Birimdik — 24.53 percent;

Mekenim Kyrgyzstan — 23.9 percent;

Kyrgyzstan — 8.74 percent;

Butun Kyrgyzstan — 7.09 percent.

Mekenchil (6.85 percent) and Respublika (5.81 percent) did not reach the established barrier.

The losing political organizations plan to hold a protest today.
