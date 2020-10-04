CEC of Kyrgyzstan receives 21 complains since beginning of voting

Rapid response coordination group of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan received 21 complaints as of 12.00. Member of CEC, Tynchtykbek Shainazarov, announced today at a briefing.

According to him, the complaints concerned malfunctions in the operation of automated ballot boxes, identification equipment, monitors, violations on the day of silence. There were complaints that the TV channels show propaganda videos, about improper location of the booths.

«Some ballot boxes do not accept ballots at a polling station, there is a complaint that money is being handed out, people are sitting near the ballot boxes, there is transportation of voters, marked ballots are handed out together with masks; gloves are not handed out. CEC members receive complaints from parties and citizens about violations near and at polling stations. I would like to assure that the internal affairs bodies are taking measures everywhere. There is an immediate response,» Tynchtyk Shainazarov stressed.