CEC of Kyrgyzstan: All polling stations provided with PPE

All polling stations are provided with personal protective equipment. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) reported.

According to it, 9,000 packages of antibacterial wipes, more than 36,000 alcohol wipes, 10,400 liters of sanitizer were purchased to ensure safety of election participants. At least 2,480 non-contact thermometers, 3.4 million disposable masks, and more than 120,000 respirators were purchased for polling stations.

In addition, 2.9 million gloves and almost 13,000 overalls were purchased.

«The Central Commission for Elections and Referenda, together with the Ministry of Health, has developed an algorithm of actions during the election of deputies of the Parliament,» the CEC reported.