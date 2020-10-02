16:22
Kyrgyzstan and Hungary to conduct joint scientific research

Kyrgyzstan and Hungary will conduct joint scientific research. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kanybek Isakov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó, signed a bilateral agreement in the field of education and science.

The ministry noted that according to the agreement reached during the official visit of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to Hungary on September 28-29, joint scientific research of the two countries in the field of genetics, history, archeology, art, culture will be organized in the coming years. In addition, within the framework of agreements on bilateral cooperation, it is planned to open a Hungarian Research Institute in Kyrgyzstan, the ministry said.
link: https://24.kg/english/167251/
views: 71
