The Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan cannot influence price of air tickets. Its director Kurmanbek Akyshev announced at a press conference.

According to him, regulation of the cost of air tickets is not included in the agency’s powers.

Kurmanbek Akyshev noted that business class tickets cost not 130,000 soms, but 100,000. «We cannot directly influence air ticket prices. They are set by the airline. Nevertheless, we are negotiating over cost reduction. The fact that prices grew to 130,000 soms is a lie. Business class tickets cost 100,000. Airlines keep approximately 10 seats for those who need to fly urgently. They buy such tickets. Perhaps there are intermediaries who deliberately create hype, saying that prices from 100,000 have increased to 130,000 soms. But this is not true,» he said.

The head of the Civil Aviation Agency assured that the cost of air tickets at Avia Traffic and Aeroflot companies is from 20,000 to 30,000 soms.