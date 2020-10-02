16:22
USD 79.49
EUR 93.24
RUB 1.03
English

Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan cannot influence price of air tickets

The Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan cannot influence price of air tickets. Its director Kurmanbek Akyshev announced at a press conference.

According to him, regulation of the cost of air tickets is not included in the agency’s powers.

Kurmanbek Akyshev noted that business class tickets cost not 130,000 soms, but 100,000. «We cannot directly influence air ticket prices. They are set by the airline. Nevertheless, we are negotiating over cost reduction. The fact that prices grew to 130,000 soms is a lie. Business class tickets cost 100,000. Airlines keep approximately 10 seats for those who need to fly urgently. They buy such tickets. Perhaps there are intermediaries who deliberately create hype, saying that prices from 100,000 have increased to 130,000 soms. But this is not true,» he said.

The head of the Civil Aviation Agency assured that the cost of air tickets at Avia Traffic and Aeroflot companies is from 20,000 to 30,000 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/167235/
views: 121
Print
Related
Agreement on opening direct Bishkek – Budapest flights reached
Government to consider opening of new flights to Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey
Russia and Kyrgyzstan ready to increase number of flights
COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country
Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed
Russia to resume flights with Kyrgyzstan from September 21
Bishkek - Batken - Bishkek flights resumed
Date of resumption of Kyrgyzstan - Kazakhstan flights announced
Domestic flights to Jalal-Abad, Batken to be resumed from September 15
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume regular flights with Uzbekistan
Popular
Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary
Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund
Secret room with prostitutes from Kyrgyzstan found in hotel in Turkey Secret room with prostitutes from Kyrgyzstan found in hotel in Turkey
Jeenbekov: Sovereignty of Kyrgyzstan is encroached on in run-up to elections Jeenbekov: Sovereignty of Kyrgyzstan is encroached on in run-up to elections
2 October, Friday
16:14
Ambulance rams into herd of sheep in Talas region Ambulance rams into herd of sheep in Talas region
16:06
Kyrgyzstan and Hungary to conduct joint scientific research
15:57
Increase in number of flights to Russia depends on epidemiological situation
15:45
Charter flight to Russia could be organized for students from Kyrgyzstan
15:31
Kyrgyzstan tightens sanitary control at its borders