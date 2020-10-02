14:51
Experts assess readiness of correctional facilities for new wave of COVID-19

Readiness of closed institutions for possible second wave of coronavirus is assessed in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Bir Duino human rights organization reported.

The National Center for Prevention of Torture, as well as the human rights movement Bir Duino began a series of preventive visits to prison colonies in the region.

In addition, together with the Institute of Ombudsman, visits are planned to neuropsychiatric institutions and orphanages in the region.

«Experts assess the measures taken by the management of the institutions in connection with COVID-19, as well as their readiness for a possible second wave of coronavirus, provision with the necessary funds and action plans in the autumn-winter period. Research is also being conducted in the field of human rights observance. To date, both positive and negative aspects of the work of the prison colonies have already been detected, which are recorded. Based on the results, we will make a joint report, including recommendations to government agencies,» the organization informed.

Bir Duino will provide closed institutions and orphanages with PPE, disinfectants and information materials on effective prevention and protection against coronavirus.
