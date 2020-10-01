11:30
USD 79.60
EUR 93.20
RUB 1.01
English

Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan urges officials to save money

Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Baktygul Jeenbaeva, called on the country’s ministries and departments to maximize savings. She announced it yesterday at a government meeting.

According to her, every ministry and department needs money now, but budget funds are limited. Therefore, she asked to take this issue with understanding and «live within our means as much as possible.»

«We simply have no other way out, as you can see for yourself, debts are growing rapidly. Once again, I would like to urge you to save money and spend money as efficiently as possible,» Baktygul Jeenbaeva addressed the officials.
link: https://24.kg/english/167024/
views: 80
Print
Related
Budget deficit of Kyrgyzstan reaches 11.2 billion soms
Budget deficit for 2020 to reach more than 30 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan
Budget deficit of Kyrgyzstan to reach 37.7 billion soms in 2020
Kyrgyzstan should limit budget deficit to 2.5 percent of GDP by 2020
Budget deficit reduction trend persists in EEU countries
Budget deficit amounts to 1.8 billion soms for 6 months of 2018
Budget deficit in Kyrgyzstan in 2017 amounts to 17.4 bln soms
Budget deficit of Kyrgyzstan to reach 3.8 percent of GDP in 2018
Kyrgyzstan's budget deficit amounts to 8.6 billion soms in 2017
Ministry of Finance: balanced budget not contribute to development
Popular
American Andrew Wheeler: Nothing beats Naryn’s bozo American Andrew Wheeler: Nothing beats Naryn’s bozo
Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary
Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund
Secret room with prostitutes from Kyrgyzstan found in hotel in Turkey Secret room with prostitutes from Kyrgyzstan found in hotel in Turkey
1 October, Thursday
11:14
Girl killed in traffic accident near former Gansi airbase Girl killed in traffic accident near former Gansi airba...
11:08
Students from Kyrgyzstan cannot leave for Russia to study
10:43
Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan urges officials to save money
10:39
Over 20,000 saplings allocated for Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan
10:22
Students of 1-6 grades to return to traditional form of education from October 6