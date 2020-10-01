Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan urges officials to save money

Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Baktygul Jeenbaeva, called on the country’s ministries and departments to maximize savings. She announced it yesterday at a government meeting.

According to her, every ministry and department needs money now, but budget funds are limited. Therefore, she asked to take this issue with understanding and «live within our means as much as possible.»

«We simply have no other way out, as you can see for yourself, debts are growing rapidly. Once again, I would like to urge you to save money and spend money as efficiently as possible,» Baktygul Jeenbaeva addressed the officials.