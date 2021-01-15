17:00
Budget deficit reaches 19 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan at year-end 2020

Budget deficit in Kyrgyzstan amounted to about 19 billion soms at year-end 2020, although it was predicted at 28 billion soms. The Minister of Finance, Kiyalbek Mukashev, announced today at a press conference.

According to him, budget revenues amounted to 133.5 billion soms. Compared to last year, they decreased by almost 15 billion soms. At the same time, tax revenues amounted to almost 92 billion soms, about 5 billion were not received. Non-tax revenues reached 31 billion soms.

«Expenses for the year amounted to 152,622 billion soms. Compared to last year, they increased by more than 3 billion soms. All applications received from budget-funded institutions for social benefits and protected expenditures have been financed,» Kiyalbek Mukashev told.

At the same time, the minister noted that there were negotiations with donors to defer payments on the state debt last year. But at the same time, Kyrgyzstan made all payments in full. About 31 billion soms were spent on servicing the state debt in 2020.
