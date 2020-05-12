Budget deficit for 2020 to reach more than 30 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan

Budget deficit for 2020 amounts to more than 30 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Finance Ulukbek Karymshakov said at a meeting of the Committee on Social Issues, Education, Science, Culture and Healthcare of the Parliament.

According to him, the exact amount of the budget deficit will be known after negotiations with international donors.

«At least $ 120 million have been received from the IMF for budget support and other $ 120 million are expected to be received, as well as negotiations are being held with development banks. The budget gap for the current year will amount to about 30 billion soms. Unfortunately, the GDP plan of 667 billion soms is already unattainable. According to changes in the budget, the volume of GDP is planned within 583 billion,» Ulukbek Karymshakov told.

The Committee found the report of the Prime Minister on the work of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2019 satisfactory.