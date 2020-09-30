Official of Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan detained for bribery

The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) caught Erkin Bakirov, Deputy Director of the Bankruptcy Department under the Ministry of Economy, red-handed for giving a bribe to an official in the amount of 100,000 soms in an office. Press center of the state committee reported.

It was found out that the officials of the department established a corruption scheme to withdraw the assets of bankrupt organizations at a reduced cost.

«When the special administrator refused to take part in illegal actions on lowering the value of an enterprise’s asset, he was offered 100,000 soms for the voluntary giving up powers of special administrator of one of the enterprises. In relation to the latter, a bankruptcy procedure was introduced in order to transfer its functions to a supervised employee,» the SCNS said.

At least 1,331,300 soms were found during the search in Erkin Bakirov’s office, the origin of which is being investigated.

Materials of the pre-trial proceedings were registered under the Article «Giving a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security.