Drug production suspect arrested in Bishkek

A man suspected of producing drugs was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.
At the time of the arrest, the man tried to get rid of the evidence and threw away a package he was carrying. During inspection of the scene, police officers found the package containing a green substance with a specific odor, weighing 1 kg 365 grams. According to the forensic chemical examination, the seized substance is a cannabis drug.
Investigative measures are underway.