15:26
USD 79.50
EUR 92.55
RUB 1.01
English

Drug production suspect arrested in Bishkek

A man suspected of producing drugs was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Law enforcement officers detained the 25-year-old resident of Sokuluk district yesterday night on the territory of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu enterprise at Bishkek-1 station.

At the time of the arrest, the man tried to get rid of the evidence and threw away a package he was carrying. During inspection of the scene, police officers found the package containing a green substance with a specific odor, weighing 1 kg 365 grams. According to the forensic chemical examination, the seized substance is a cannabis drug.

Investigative measures are underway.
link: https://24.kg/english/166804/
views: 121
Print
Related
Employee of State Drug Control Service of Kyrgyzstan arrested with drugs
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan seizes over 30 kilograms of drugs, policeman detained
Kyrgyzstani tries to smuggle heroin across border
Large batch of heroin confiscated from citizen of Tajikistan in Batken
Suspect in possession of drugs on large scale arrested in Bishkek
Russian woman orders drugs from Kyrgyzstan under the guise of diet pills
Delivery of heroin to Germany: Members of transnational group arrested
Police arrest man supplying psychotropic substances from the Netherlands
Drug production suspects arrested in Bishkek
Members of drug dealing gang deliver hashish from Toktogul district to Bishkek
Popular
UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control
Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer
158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total 158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total
An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed
29 September, Tuesday
15:24
Kubatbek Boronov reprimands Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov Kubatbek Boronov reprimands Minister of Health Sabirzha...
15:08
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban
15:00
Hungarian company to launch production of transformers, pumps in Kyrgyzstan
14:15
Drug production suspect arrested in Bishkek
14:03
Doctor in coma for 6 months due to COVID-19 to get assistance