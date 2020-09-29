Drug production suspect arrested in Bishkek

A man suspected of producing drugs was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Law enforcement officers detained the 25-year-old resident of Sokuluk district yesterday night on the territory of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu enterprise at Bishkek-1 station.

At the time of the arrest, the man tried to get rid of the evidence and threw away a package he was carrying. During inspection of the scene, police officers found the package containing a green substance with a specific odor, weighing 1 kg 365 grams. According to the forensic chemical examination, the seized substance is a cannabis drug.

Investigative measures are underway.