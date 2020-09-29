10:52
Judge detained in Krasnoyarsk for taking bribe from Kyrgyzstani

A judge who received a bribe from the brother of an accused Kyrgyzstani within drug trafficking case was detained in Krasnoyarsk (Russia). Kommersant reports.

A criminal case has been opened against the Deputy Chairman of the Soviet District Court of Krasnoyarsk, Sergei Tupeko. The former judge is suspected of bribetaking.

According to the investigation, in February 2019, Sergei Tupeko was considering a criminal case against the man on attempted drug trafficking charges. The defendant’s brother gave the judge through an intermediary a bribe of 1,200 million rubles.

The judge promised to pass a milder sentence for the illegal monetary reward. Sergei Tupeko also offered to assist in making a decision on the transfer of the convict for further serving of his sentence in Kyrgyzstan, since he is a citizen of this country.

Employees of the regional FSB of Russia detained Sergei Tupeko and the intermediary after the money was handed over.
