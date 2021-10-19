13:01
USD 84.80
EUR 98.20
RUB 1.19
English

Secretary of Commission of Pardons of Kyrgyzstan detained for bribetaking

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained the executive secretary of the Commission of Pardons of the Presidential Executive Office for extortion and taking a bribe. Press center of the state committee reported.

«A well-organized corruption scheme has been established in the procedure for compiling and approving a list of persons subject to pardon and early release from prison. It has been found out that the executive secretary of the Commission of Pardons of the Presidential Executive Office, abusing his official position and in order to get personal material gain, extorted 170,000 soms from a citizen for a positive solution of the issue and inclusion of the convicted person in the list of persons subject to pardon,» the statement says.

On October 18, the suspect was caught red-handed while taking 170,000 soms. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security. The investigation continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/210850/
views: 162
Print
Related
Policeman detained in Bishkek on suspicion of extortion
Patrol police officer detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
Deputy head of Talas district administration detained for bribetaking
Bishkek City Hall employee detained for extortion of $ 9,000
Criminal case initiated against head of Cadastre Ernest Sulaimanbekov
Azamat Dyikanbaev relieved of post of Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers detained for money extortion
Melis Aspekov: Jeenbekovs funded Japarov's election campaign
Criminal investigators and their accomplice detained for bribe extortion
Head of tax office for Pervomaisky district detained for bribe extortion
Popular
UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev to leave Kyrgyzstan because of religious persecution UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev to leave Kyrgyzstan because of religious persecution
Centerra Gold Inc. ready to withdraw from Kumtor project - Akylbek Japarov Centerra Gold Inc. ready to withdraw from Kumtor project - Akylbek Japarov
Kyrgyzstan invites CIS countries to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan Kyrgyzstan invites CIS countries to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Member of drug gang detained with 13 kg of hashish in Kara-Suu Member of drug gang detained with 13 kg of hashish in Kara-Suu
19 October, Tuesday
12:59
Another mass brawl involving labor migrants occurs in Moscow Another mass brawl involving labor migrants occurs in M...
12:23
Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of COVID complications
12:07
Secretary of Commission of Pardons of Kyrgyzstan detained for bribetaking
09:47
1,098 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 203 - in serious condition
09:43
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
18 October, Monday
18:26
9 villages in Kyrgyzstan receive $35,000 for implementation of social projects
18:13
Personnel changes take place in Presidential Executive Office