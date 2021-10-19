Secretary of Commission of Pardons of Kyrgyzstan detained for bribetaking

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained the executive secretary of the Commission of Pardons of the Presidential Executive Office for extortion and taking a bribe. Press center of the state committee reported.

«A well-organized corruption scheme has been established in the procedure for compiling and approving a list of persons subject to pardon and early release from prison. It has been found out that the executive secretary of the Commission of Pardons of the Presidential Executive Office, abusing his official position and in order to get personal material gain, extorted 170,000 soms from a citizen for a positive solution of the issue and inclusion of the convicted person in the list of persons subject to pardon,» the statement says.

On October 18, the suspect was caught red-handed while taking 170,000 soms. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security. The investigation continues.