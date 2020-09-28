Reason for growth in COVID-19 cases - non-observance of rules

«Answer to the question «Why there is an increase in coronavirus incidence in Batken, Osh and Jalal-Abad regions?» suggests itself. This is non-observance of elementary rules of personal protection and public hygiene,» the Deputy Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Nurbolot Usenbaev, said at a briefing today.

According to him, it is necessary to establish the cause-and-effect relationship of the infection. After that, it may be necessary to make adjustments to the epidemiological plan. Groups of epidemiologists have already been sent to these regions to study the situation.

«The rules of social distancing are not observed, so there are such problems. Epidemiologists will accurately determine the cause of the growth. But the reason is still one thing — conditions for spread of the virus among the population,» Nurbolot Usenbaev stressed.