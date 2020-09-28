Exchange rate of U.S. dollar still high in Kyrgyzstan

Despite the intervention conducted by the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, exchange rate of the U.S. dollar in Kyrgyzstan did not drop. It is still close to 80 soms.

Today the American currency is bought for 79.4-79.5 soms, and sold for 79.75-79.8 soms.

The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 79,4998 soms (0.19 percent growth).

At the same time, the Russian ruble continues depreciating. Today it is bought for 1-1.05 soms and sold for 1.03-1.04 soms. Its official exchange rate is 1,0349 (growth of 0.66 percent).