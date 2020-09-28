National Bank of Kyrgyzstan continues to sell dollars to support som

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted the third intervention in September to stabilize exchange rate of the national currency. Official website of the bank says.

At least $ 5 million were sold in the market with calculations on the date of the transaction and $ 14,650 million — with calculations different from the date of the transaction. In total, the National Bank sold $ 37,450 in the foreign exchange market in September.

Continuing appreciation of the U.S. dollar forced the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to conduct another intervention. By the end of last week, the dollar reached 80 soms. During the week, exchange rate of the American currency has grown by 60 tyiyns.