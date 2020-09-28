13:36
Almazbek Atambayev addresses Kyrgyzstanis before elections

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, who is in custody on charges of committing a number of criminal offenses, made a statement to the Kyrgyzstanis in connection with the upcoming October 4 parliamentary elections.

He called on the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic to make a free and informed choice.

«If you, dear voters, give most of parliament seats to progressive parties and their candidates independent of the White House, then no president can prevent the new Parliament and Government from returning Kyrgyzstan to the path of sustainable development. This is our Constitution. Conversely, if there is no strong opposition in the Parliament, then even the weakest president can quickly become an authoritarian ruler,» the statement says.

According to Almazbek Atambayev, new young leaders are joining the struggle for freedom, democracy and justice, and this is good news.

He wished success to all parties that, not in words, but in deeds oppose corruption, and who are really fighting for justice and democracy.

«I know that many fellow citizens want to vote against all as a protest. That would also be a mistake,» the former president believes.
