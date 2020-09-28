Atambayev’s case: Investigation of four criminal cases completed

Former President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev received four notices of suspicion of committing crimes. Three of them are on charges of corruption and one — on money laundering. Lawyer Sergei Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the first notification concerns corruption in the course of acquisition and further use of a land plot in Koi-Tash village.

According to the investigation, the then head of state bought the land from the wife of Albek Ibraimov. He became the mayor of Bishkek exactly after the sale of the land plot.

The second charge of corruption is brought within the case on modernization of the Heating and Power Plant. Materials on Almazbek Atambayev have been severed. He is accused of solely choosing a contractor for the reconstruction of the heating plant, in which the Chinese company TBEA was engaged. The reconstruction cost Kyrgyzstan $ 386 million. Payment of the loan began.

«My client is also charged with corruption for illegal issue of a license for the development of Terek-Sai field. Ex-director of the State Agency for Geology and Mineral Resources, Duishenbek Zilaliev, and the State Secretary of the Department Sherikul Sultanov are also defendants in the case together with Almazbek Atambayev. According to investigators, some businessman Subikhi Parkhati received the authorization document. April Foundation and April TV channel appear in the case. Investigation is completed on all these four facts — land plot in Koi-Tash, modernization of the HPP, issue of a license and the sale of Forum; the indictments have been drawn up, and the materials have been sent to the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital. Dates of the proceedings have not yet been set,» Sergei Slesarev explained.

According to him, the fourth count is money laundering. The case also involves Subikhi Parkhati. The investigation claims that in 2017 Almazbek Atambayev received 54 million soms from him for the sale of Forum LLC.

Subikhi Parkhati is the founder of Huaxin Investment Company LLC and Asia Professional LLC. According to Open Budget of the Ministry of Finance portal, the enterprises are economically inactive and did not deduct income tax. He was arrested in October 2019.

Six cases are pending at the Military Prosecutor’s Office, in which Almazbek Atambayev is a suspect. There are legal proceedings on two of them — illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev and the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8 last year.