Private pharmacies to be liquidated in all hospitals of Issyk-Kul region

Private pharmacies will be liquidated in all hospitals of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Balbak Tulobaev, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, social pharmacies will be opened in their place, where price of medicines will be lower several times.

«There are a lot of private pharmacies inside our regional hospitals, everything is very expensive there. Some of them even received documents for their premises. How can they get documents for a pharmacy inside the hospital? We will challenge this in court. We will start opening social pharmacies in all hospitals in the region. We plan that the system will start working from the beginning of 2021,» Balbak Tulobaev said.