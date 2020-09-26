Construction of new building of Jalal-Abad hospital to be completed in November

Construction of a new building of Jalal-Abad Regional Combined Hospital is scheduled to be completed in November. The State Construction Agency of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Construction of the facility began in 2019 at the expense of the republican budget. The cost of the work is 77,100 million soms.

The contractor has already made the brick walls. At the moment, a roof is being made in the building, electrical installation work is being carried out, interior partitions are being installed along with window blocks and external insulation, floor screed and plastering of walls is being made.