Five conscripts contract coronavirus in Osh city

Five soldiers of the military unit 47156 of the State Defense Committee have contracted coronavirus in Osh city. The General Staff confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

On September 22, three servicemen were diagnosed with high fever. After that, PCR tests were taken from all personnel. As a result, COVID-19 was confirmed in five soldiers.

«The infected were taken to the Infectious Diseases Department of the Military Hospital of the Osh garrison. Servicemen receive qualified assistance. Their health condition is satisfactory; they have asymptomatic form of the disease. All contact persons have been quarantined and are under the supervision of military doctors,» the General Staff added.