18:45
USD 79.35
EUR 92.49
RUB 1.03
English

Five conscripts contract coronavirus in Osh city

Five soldiers of the military unit 47156 of the State Defense Committee have contracted coronavirus in Osh city. The General Staff confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

On September 22, three servicemen were diagnosed with high fever. After that, PCR tests were taken from all personnel. As a result, COVID-19 was confirmed in five soldiers.

«The infected were taken to the Infectious Diseases Department of the Military Hospital of the Osh garrison. Servicemen receive qualified assistance. Their health condition is satisfactory; they have asymptomatic form of the disease. All contact persons have been quarantined and are under the supervision of military doctors,» the General Staff added.
link: https://24.kg/english/166472/
views: 116
Print
Related
Emergency Response Center holds meeting on worsening epidemiological situation
Kyrgyzstan creates multidisciplinary medical teams on COVID-19
UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 32.1 million people globally
13 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
142 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
175 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 45,932 in total
Human rights activists note lack of PPE, their poor quality during pandemic
Balbak Tulobaev: Second wave of coronavirus is inevitable, wear masks
Volunteers figures on health workers' deaths in Kyrgyzstan exceed official ones
Popular
COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country
Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed
Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement
Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country
25 September, Friday
18:05
Emergency Response Center holds meeting on worsening epidemiological situation Emergency Response Center holds meeting on worsening ep...
17:34
City Hall of Bishkek tightens sanitary control
17:26
Five conscripts contract coronavirus in Osh city
17:13
Unknown persons shoot citizen of Turkey in Alamedin district
16:38
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to visit Russia and Hungary