Paris to host exhibition of Atambayev’s daughter Aliya Shagieva

An exhibition of the daughter of ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, artist Aliya Shagieva, will take place in Paris (France). She announced on her Instagram page.

According to Aliya Shagieva, the works of 2016-2019 will be exhibited from September 29 to October 23 in the cultural center-gallery of the capital of France.

«This is a collection of works that express moments, feelings, emotions, situations experienced by the artist. Each work differs in mood and technique, but they all have one thing in common: they tell about the importance of being honest with yourself, especially when you are in an environment that pays little attention to art and artists, or who intend to transfer art to the world of entertainment or propaganda,» the message says.