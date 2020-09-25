Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 32.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 361,390 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 32,141,225 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,977,658), Brazil (4,657,702), India (5,732,518), Russia (1,123,976), Peru (782,695), Colombia (790,823), Mexico (715,457), Spain (704,209) and Argentina (678,266).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 21,800,000. The figure grew by 375,467 people for 24 hours.

At least 981,808 people died from the virus (growth by 6,704 people for 24 hours), including 202,798 people — in the USA, 139,808— in Brazil, 91,149— in India, 41,991— in the UK, and 75,439— in Mexico.

At least 45,932 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 107,590 cases — in Kazakhstan, 53,834— in Uzbekistan, 9,520 — in Tajikistan.