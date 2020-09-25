14:12
USD 79.35
EUR 92.49
RUB 1.03
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 32.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 361,390 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 32,141,225 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,977,658), Brazil (4,657,702), India (5,732,518), Russia (1,123,976), Peru (782,695), Colombia (790,823), Mexico (715,457), Spain (704,209) and Argentina (678,266).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 21,800,000. The figure grew by 375,467 people for 24 hours.

At least 981,808 people died from the virus (growth by 6,704 people for 24 hours), including 202,798 people — in the USA, 139,808— in Brazil, 91,149— in India, 41,991— in the UK, and 75,439— in Mexico.

At least 45,932 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 107,590 cases — in Kazakhstan, 53,834— in Uzbekistan, 9,520 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/166417/
views: 60
Print
Related
UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control
13 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
142 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
175 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 45,932 in total
Human rights activists note lack of PPE, their poor quality during pandemic
Balbak Tulobaev: Second wave of coronavirus is inevitable, wear masks
Volunteers figures on health workers' deaths in Kyrgyzstan exceed official ones
Health workers dismissed for drawing attention to dangerous working conditions
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 31.7 million people globally
Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country
Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed
Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement
Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country
25 September, Friday
14:00
UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control
13:42
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 32.1 million people globally
13:21
13 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:13
142 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
13:09
175 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 45,932 in total