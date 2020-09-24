12:22
Manaschi from Kazakhstan translates Manas epic into Kazakh for 67 days

Manaschi from Kazakhstan, Bayangali Alimzhanov, translated Manas epic into Kazakh for 67 days. Kazinform media outlet reports.

The event on the theme «From Manas to Abai» in Nur-Sultan was organized by the International Turkic Academy and the Assembly of the People of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

«I completely translated Manas for 67 days. The peculiarity of the book is that the strongest, artistic, poetic, places of the epic are conveyed by prose expressing the spirit of Manas. I wanted to present the epic in a concise manner, in a language understandable for future generations. Each manaschi reads the epic Manas in his own way. The plot is the same, but it is expressed in different ways,» Bayangali Alimzhanov said.
