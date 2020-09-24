10:51
Employee of State Drug Control Service of Kyrgyzstan arrested with drugs

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained an employee of the State Drug Control Service while trying to sell drugs. Press service of the state committee reported.

The senior investigator of the Department of the State Drug Control Service for Chui region tried to sell illegally acquired hashish.

«The Police Colonel wanted to sell 166 briquettes of hashish with a total weight of over 1.5 kilograms. He should have received 581,000 soms. The fact was registered under the Article «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs for sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security,» the SCNS said.
