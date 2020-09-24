10:50
USD 79.35
EUR 92.87
RUB 1.04
English

Saudi Arabia to lift ban on Umrah pilgrimage from November 1

Saudi Arabia plans to reopen its holiest sites for Umrah pilgrims from November. The muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The day before, the authorities of this country announced a phased lifting of restrictions on visiting Al-Haram mosque (the main and largest mosque in the world, in the courtyard of which is located the main shrine of Islam — the Kaaba).

«The restrictions will be lifted in stages. From October 4, only residents of Saudi Arabia will be able to visit the Al-Haram mosque — about 6,000 people a day. From October 18, the number of local pilgrims will increase to 15,000. From November 1, depending on the epidemiological situation, foreigners will also be allowed to perform Umrah. Kyrgyzstan will be included in this list, if there is a stable epidemiological situation in our country,» the muftiyat said.

Saudi Arabia canceled Hajj this year due to the pandemic.
link: https://24.kg/english/166205/
views: 116
Print
Related
First in history Hajj without foreign pilgrims begins in Saudi Arabia
121 compatriots return to Kyrgyzstan from Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia ready to give Kyrgyzstan loan of $ 35 million for 25 years
Saudi Arabia cancels Hajj for pilgrims because of coronavirus
Returned from Saudi Arabia to Bishkek pilgrims quarantined
Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Umrah pilgrimage
Hajj 2020: Cost of pilgrimage for Kyrgyzstanis repeatedly grows
Hajj 2020: Saudi Arabia sets quota for Kyrgyz pilgrims
Hajj 2020: SDMK voices requirements for female pilgrims
New complex of buildings of Kyrgyzstan’s Embassy opened in Saudi Arabia
Popular
COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country
Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed
Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country
Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement
24 September, Thursday
10:45
New sports hall for children opened in Osh city New sports hall for children opened in Osh city
10:33
Interior Minister to transfer money recovered from Asia News to orphanage
10:26
Employee of State Drug Control Service of Kyrgyzstan arrested with drugs
10:16
USAID donates 285,000 books to schools and libraries in Kyrgyzstan
10:06
Mass brawl in Aravan: Six people arrested, two handed notice of suspicion
23 September, Wednesday
18:06
CEC announces number of ballot papers to be printed for elections