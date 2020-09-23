Government to consider opening of new flights to Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey

If the epidemiological situation remains stable, work will be carried out on opening additional flights to popular destinations. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, announced at a briefing.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan has opened borders for citizens of 32 countries of the world.

«There are a lot of requests for resumption of flights. Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates are mostly in demand. If the epidemiological situation remains stable, we will step up the work on opening other flights to these countries,» Kubatbek Boronov said.