Elections 2020: CEC sends materials on 64 violations to prosecutor's office

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan sent materials to law enforcement agencies and the prosecutor’s office on 64 facts of violations. A member of the Election Commission, Gulnara Dzhurabaeva, announced at the round table «Elections of deputies of Parliament during coronavirus pandemic.»

According to her, a check is being carried out on the facts, pre-trial proceedings have begun on some of them.

Gulnara Dzhurabaeva noted that mass registration on Form No. 2 undermines confidence in the voting results.

At least 445,000 citizens have changed their electoral address in the period from September 18 to September 19. According to her, distrust of the election results can also provoke bribery of voters. However, it is very difficult to prove bribery without a statement and any photo or video evidence.

Elections to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will be held on October 4. At least 16 parties participate in them.
