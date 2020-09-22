13:00
COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country

Kyrgyzstan has opened borders for foreigners, but not for everyone. Manas International Airport sent to 24.kg news agency the list of states whose citizens can enter the Kyrgyz Republic. It includes the following 32 countries:

  • Russia;
  • Georgia;
  • Azerbaijan;
  • Armenia;
  • Belarus;
  • Kazakhstan;
  • Turkmenistan;
  • Belgium;
  • Austria;
  • Great Britain;
  • Germany;
  • Ireland;
  • Iceland;
  • Italy;
  • Latvia;
  • Lithuania;
  • Liechtenstein;
  • Luxembourg;
  • Portugal;
  • Turkey;
  • Switzerland;
  • Sweden;
  • Qatar;
  • UAE;
  • PRC;
  • Malaysia;
  • South Korea;
  • Pakistan;
  • Slovenia;
  • Kuwait;
  • Japan;
  • Uzbekistan.

At the same time, those entering must have the results of a PCR test for coronavirus, done not earlier than three days before departure.

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan can leave for only five countries — Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. According to the current procedure, all Kyrgyzstanis leaving the republic must also have a negative PCR test for coronavirus, done not earlier than three days before departure. Only Turkey does not put forward such demands.

Anyone can fly to the Russian Federation, Uzbekistan and the UAE, but there are still some restrictions for those entering Kazakhstan. According to the previously approved algorithm, those citizens of Kyrgyzstan who have parents living in the neighboring state, or a spouse who is citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, can enter the republic. It is also allowed to come to the funeral and for treatment. However, when crossing the border, you need to present a medical record and a referral to a clinic in Kazakhstan.
