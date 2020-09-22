11:23
Kyrgyzstanis participate in festival of national cultures in Bratsk

A festival of national cultures was held in Bratsk (Russia), in which representatives of Kyrgyzstan also took part. Website of Bratsk television studio reported about the event.

«Bratsk is a multinational city. At the last festival, the Kyrgyz, Azerbaijanis, Uzbeks, Tajiks, Ukrainians, Russians, Tatars and Lithuanians told about and showed the culture of their homeland. Queues lined up at the tents. After all, it was possible not only to learn interesting facts from the history of a particular state, but also to taste national dishes,» the video says.
