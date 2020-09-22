Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan receives two ambulances

Two ambulances have been delivered to the Kyrgyz Republic within the framework of a signed Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan and the Seoul Fire Service. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The cars were delivered with the active assistance of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Republic of Korea and the Fund for Development of Africa and Asia.

By the end of 2020, it is planned to deliver two fire trucks.