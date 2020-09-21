Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed

Regular flights on seven routes have been resumed from Manas Airport in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the airport reported.

Before departure, Kyrgyzstanis must have the results of a PCR test to fly in the following directions:

Bishkek — Istanbul — Bishkek;

Bishkek — Antalya — Bishkek;

Dubai — Bishkek — Dubai;

Sharjah — Bishkek — Sharjah;

Tashkent — Bishkek — Tashkent;

Almaty — Bishkek — Almaty;

Bishkek — Moscow — Bishkek.

Charter flights from Osh airport are operated along the following routes:

Moscow — Osh — Moscow;

Osh — St. Petersburg — Osh;

Osh — Novosibirsk — Osh;

Osh — Yekaterinburg — Osh;

Osh — Surgut — Osh;

Osh — Krasnoyarsk — Osh.

In addition, domestic flights on the following routes were resumed:

Bishkek — Osh — Bishkek (every day);

Bishkek — Jalal-Abad — Bishkek (once a week, on Fridays);

Bishkek — Batken — Bishkek (once a week, on Tuesdays).

According to the current procedure in Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates, citizens of Kyrgyzstan must have a negative PCR test for coronavirus taken not earlier than three days before arrival in these countries.

PCR results are not required for those leaving for Turkey.

Entrance to the terminals of the airports of Manas International Airport JSC is allowed only for passengers with a ticket. At the entrance to the terminal building, passengers pass through a disinfection tunnel.

Passengers must also strictly adhere to mask and social distancing requirement. For this, airport buildings have special markings and information stands.

Earlier it was reported that Russia had lifted restrictions on the entry of Kyrgyzstanis into the country, introduced due to the spread of coronavirus.