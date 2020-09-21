17:05
President signs decree on celebration of 30th anniversary of independence

The President of Kyrgyzstan has signed a decree on preparations for celebration of the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

On August 31, 1991, the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan adopted the Declaration of State Independence. The Presidential Administration stresses that the historical significance of this document lies in the fact that «it determined the legality of the processes of establishing independence and the constitutional development of the country.»

To ensure timely preparation for the high-level celebration of the 30th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence, the Government is recommended to:

— Form an organizing committee for preparation and holding of events related to the celebration of the 30th anniversary of independence;

— Approve an action plan for preparation and holding of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of independence by December 1, 2020;

— Provide allocation of the necessary financial resources from the republican budget for preparation and holding of the events.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov assigned control over execution of the decree to the head of the Presidential Administration.
