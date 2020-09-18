17:40
Man attacks policemen with knife in Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa

A man attacked policemen in Alamedin district of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the incident took place today at about 14.00 in Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa village. Policemen were on duty at the post, a drunk man approached them and attacked the law enforcement officers with a knife.

«According to preliminary data, the policemen had to shoot at the attacker. As a result, the man was hospitalized. It is known that the attacker injured one of the policemen,» the sources reported.
