Over 30 million people get infected with coronavirus globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus all over the world has exceeded 30 million. Data presented on the website of the American Johns Hopkins University, which keeps count based on information from international organizations, federal and local authorities, say.

According to it, the number of infected now is 30,065,728; about 944,604 people have died, 20,423,802 have recovered. The highest number of the infection cases (6,674,070) was registered in the United States. India takes the second place (5,118,253), Brazil — the third (4,455,386).

According to the Republican Emergency Response Center for the Fight Against Coronavirus, 45,153 cases of the infection were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 41,317 people have recovered, 1,063 have died.