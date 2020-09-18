11:36
USD 78.96
EUR 93.20
RUB 1.05
English

Over 30 million people get infected with coronavirus globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus all over the world has exceeded 30 million. Data presented on the website of the American Johns Hopkins University, which keeps count based on information from international organizations, federal and local authorities, say.

According to it, the number of infected now is 30,065,728; about 944,604 people have died, 20,423,802 have recovered. The highest number of the infection cases (6,674,070) was registered in the United States. India takes the second place (5,118,253), Brazil — the third (4,455,386).

According to the Republican Emergency Response Center for the Fight Against Coronavirus, 45,153 cases of the infection were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 41,317 people have recovered, 1,063 have died.
link: https://24.kg/english/165597/
views: 64
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 29.7 million people globally
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
81 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 45,153 in total
107 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
WHO admits another Kazakhstan’s coronavirus vaccine to clinical trials
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 29.5 million people globally
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
73 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 45,072 in total
107 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Spike in number of COVID-19 cases registered in many countries
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals
Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October
Kyrgyzstani cuts his boss' throat in Dubai Kyrgyzstani cuts his boss' throat in Dubai
Unique petroglyphs destroyed in Alai district due to coal mining Unique petroglyphs destroyed in Alai district due to coal mining
18 September, Friday
11:24
Sale of children in Bishkek: Only one defendant imprisoned Sale of children in Bishkek: Only one defendant impris...
11:13
Over 30 million people get infected with coronavirus globally
10:57
Elections 2020: About 27 percent of Bishkek residents not trust any of parties
10:45
Ex-Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan causes damage to state of 65 mln soms
10:36
Kosmosbek Cholponbaev placed in pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek