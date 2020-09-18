Arab Charitable Foundation donates batch of PPE to Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan

As-Safa Center Public Association donated protective equipment to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan to combat COVID-19. Press center of the ministry reported.

At least 125,000 four-layer masks, 500 protective face shields, 800 protective suits and 100 infrared thermometers have been handed over. The cargo arrived from Kuwait as a grant.

The Ministry of Health noted that As-Safa Center Public Association allocated 32,800 million soms during the pandemic, which were used to purchase ventilators, PPE, to distribute essential products and organize three-day hospitals.