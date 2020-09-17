14:19
Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters picket at SCNS building on his birthday

Supporters and sons of the former president of Kyrgyzstan staged a picket in honor of Almazbek Atambayev’s birthday near the building of the State Committee for National Security. Photos of the picket were posted by Kunduz Zholdubaeva on social media.

About 10 people gathered at the entrance. They hold balloons and posters with congratulations.

According to Zholdubaeva, deputies Asel Koduranova, Muradyl Mademinov and Mukhtar Ainakulov went to meet with Almazbek Atambayev. He was given wishes, including from his close associates accused of Koi-Tash events and kept in the pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek.

The former president is kept in the detention facility of the State Committee for National Security, he is accused under several articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, including grave ones.

The Interior Ministry opened a criminal case on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019 under a number of articles of the Criminal Code. The defendants in the case are deputies Irina Karamushkina, Asel Koduranova, members of SDPK party, ex-parliament member Ravshan Dzheenbekov, as well as the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev.
