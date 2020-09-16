Girls in Science project launched in Kyrgyzstan

Center for Protection of Children Public Association in partnership with Roza Otunbayeva’s Initiative International Public Foundation and the Technical School of Innovation AUCA launches Ilimdegi Kyzdar (Girls in Science) project, funded by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Kyrgyzstan. The Center for the Protection of Children reported.

The project will help teenage girls get education in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and apply for well-paid jobs. It is planned to involve 30,000 girls at the age of 15-18 from socially vulnerable families, rural areas, families of internal migrants from newly-built quarters in Bishkek and Osh cities, as well as in Chui region.

The Child Protection Center will cooperate with 81 schools in Kyrgyzstan and train 500 peer-to-peer trainers, raise awareness of 10,000 parents of how to support girls in their professional choices.

Within the framework of the 3-year project, First Steps into the World of Science camps, championships on STEM inventions and visits to business companies will be organized. At least 3,000 girls will be selected for the mentoring program.

