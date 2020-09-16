18:34
USD 79.03
EUR 93.91
RUB 1.05
English

Girls in Science project launched in Kyrgyzstan

Center for Protection of Children Public Association in partnership with Roza Otunbayeva’s Initiative International Public Foundation and the Technical School of Innovation AUCA launches Ilimdegi Kyzdar (Girls in Science) project, funded by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Kyrgyzstan. The Center for the Protection of Children reported.

The project will help teenage girls get education in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and apply for well-paid jobs. It is planned to involve 30,000 girls at the age of 15-18 from socially vulnerable families, rural areas, families of internal migrants from newly-built quarters in Bishkek and Osh cities, as well as in Chui region.

The Child Protection Center will cooperate with 81 schools in Kyrgyzstan and train 500 peer-to-peer trainers, raise awareness of 10,000 parents of how to support girls in their professional choices.

Within the framework of the 3-year project, First Steps into the World of Science camps, championships on STEM inventions and visits to business companies will be organized. At least 3,000 girls will be selected for the mentoring program.

All publications on this project can be found by the following hashtags:

#IlimdegiKyzdar #GirlsinScience #Unicefkg #Children Protection Center # CPC # IRO #tsiaucakg
link: https://24.kg/english/165395/
views: 81
Print
Related
UNICEF and ADB donate medical equipment to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to host first online children’s summit
UNICEF donates soap and filters for 1.8 million soms to Kyrgyzstan
UNICEF donates Emergencies Ministry protective suits, rubber boots
UNICEF: Violence against children almost doubles in conflict zones
277,000 children left without care of parents in Kyrgyzstan due to migration
People with disabilities still have difficulties in Kyrgyzstan
Sale of children. UNICEF concerned about situation
Children’s Nomad Games held in Kyrchyn Gorge
Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel
Popular
Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway
Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization
67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total 67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total
16 September, Wednesday
18:08
EAEU thinks about creation of free trade zone with Mongolia and Indonesia EAEU thinks about creation of free trade zone with Mong...
17:50
Girls in Science project launched in Kyrgyzstan
17:28
Local authorities instructed to organize vaccination of population against flu
17:04
Kyrgyzstani cuts his boss' throat in Dubai
16:43
About 14,000 Kyrgyzstanis receive pensions of less than 2,000 soms