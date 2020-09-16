About 137 kilometers of roads repaired in regions of Kyrgyzstan in 2020

As of September 15, 2020, overhaul of roads and streets with a length of 137 kilometers has been completed in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Transport and Roads reported.

The Ministry of Transport and Roads of the Kyrgyz Republic, together with local state administrations and City Halls of large cities and towns, has developed a project for overhaul of city streets and roads in districts with a length of 152.9 kilometers. A financing plan was approved from the republican budget for these purposes.

«The project covers overhaul of streets in 23 cities and roads in 40 districts of the republic. To date, 137 kilometers of roads have already been repaired. Road construction work is carried out everywhere,» the Ministry of Transport stressed.

At the same time, the ministry noted that since 2017, a major overhaul of the streets in regional centers and small towns with a length of 140.6 kilometers has been carried out with an asphalt concrete pavement.