Prime Minister Boronov reminds of criminal liability for vote buying

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov called on the parties participating in the elections to the Parliament to keep within the law. He stated it at a briefing today.

He reminded of criminal liability for vote buying.

«First, do not give passports to anyone. Secondly, voting is a secret process and no one can enter your data into the database in advance. The electronic ballot box will start working and counting votes only on October 4. Nobody will know your choice. Vote with your heart,» Kubatbek Boronov addressed the voters.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting date of parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4. At least 16 parties will participate in the elections.
