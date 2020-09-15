State Material Reserves Fund to purchase 65 types of drugs, including for COVID

The State Material Reserves Fund of Kyrgyzstan has started purchasing 65 types of medicines. The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov announced at a briefing.

According to him, by order of the Ministry of Health, the list of medicines and medications necessary for the treatment of coronavirus has been updated. It includes anticoagulants, antiplatelet agents (drugs that prevent thrombus formation) and 18 types of antimicrobial agents.

«The fund has begun replenishing its stock of medicines. As of September 15, at least 27 types of drugs were purchased for 85 million soms,» he said.