18:16
USD 79.03
EUR 93.70
RUB 1.06
English

State Material Reserves Fund to purchase 65 types of drugs, including for COVID

The State Material Reserves Fund of Kyrgyzstan has started purchasing 65 types of medicines. The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov announced at a briefing.

According to him, by order of the Ministry of Health, the list of medicines and medications necessary for the treatment of coronavirus has been updated. It includes anticoagulants, antiplatelet agents (drugs that prevent thrombus formation) and 18 types of antimicrobial agents.

«The fund has begun replenishing its stock of medicines. As of September 15, at least 27 types of drugs were purchased for 85 million soms,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/165261/
views: 29
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan has three-month reserve of medicines
State Material Reserves Fund to buy drugs to fight COVID-19
Prime Minister: There is no shortage of medicines in Kyrgyzstan
Each region of Kyrgyzstan to have computed tomography
Health organizations purchase PPE instead of medicines
Medicines for treatment of COVID-19 delivered to Bishkek
Kubatbek Boronov: State should permanently buy medicines
Kubatbek Boronov: All new cases of pneumonia should be studied
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan will create stock of medicines
Prime Ministers discuss delivery of medicines from Belarus to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway
Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization
67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total 67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total
15 September, Tuesday
18:06
State Material Reserves Fund to purchase 65 types of drugs, including for COVID State Material Reserves Fund to purchase 65 types of dr...
17:49
Kyrgyzstan to traditionally increase pensions in October
17:44
Reconstruction of 7 infectious diseases hospitals completed for month and half
17:40
Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October
17:28
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss disputed sections of state border