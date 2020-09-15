18:16
Reconstruction of 7 infectious diseases hospitals completed for month and half

Reconstruction of 7 infectious diseases hospitals out of 12 planned has been completed in Kyrgyzstan. The Prime Minister, Kubatbek Boronov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, all the renovated hospitals will be equipped with the necessary medical equipment. The Ministry of Health is currently resolving the personnel issue.

«Medical staff from other institutions will be attracted there, or the employees already working in these hospitals will be redistributed,» Kubatbek Boronov noted.

Construction and overhaul of healthcare facilities began in August. The Government then promised to complete them in two months. The work is financed from the republican budget and the Social Partnership and Regional Development Fund.
